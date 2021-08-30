China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 29th total of 97,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,533. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

