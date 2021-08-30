China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Down to $14.34

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.01. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

