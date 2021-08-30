Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Down 0.6%

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 15,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The firm has a market cap of $35.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

