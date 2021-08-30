CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 55.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.25.

TSE MX traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$28.53 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.46.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last three months.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

