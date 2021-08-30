Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Ciena posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,528. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

