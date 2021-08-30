Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 2.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.07% of Ciena worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,172. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

