Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.50

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)
Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.