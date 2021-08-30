Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.50

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at $3,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 74.1% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

