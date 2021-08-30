Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. 395,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

