CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading 13.3% Higher

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) shares traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 18,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 7,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

