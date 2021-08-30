Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 472,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,660,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

