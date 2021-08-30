Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.91.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $115.00 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,907. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

