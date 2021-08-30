Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of PTON opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

