Citigroup Upgrades The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to Buy

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

Shares of The a2 Milk stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74. The a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.