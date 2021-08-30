Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC decreased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472,928 shares during the quarter. Citizens Community Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 4.08% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 49,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,024. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.