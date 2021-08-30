Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.