City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.52% of City Office REIT worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $701.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

