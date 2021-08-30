Civitas Price Down 9% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $140,478.67 and approximately $49.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,226,005 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

