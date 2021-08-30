Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32.
About Civmec
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.