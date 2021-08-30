CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading 0.5% Higher

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26. 78,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 187,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.