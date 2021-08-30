Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Clean Harbors worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $102.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.44. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

