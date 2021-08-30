Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,065 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,366 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in VMware by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in VMware by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $148.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,844. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

