Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 6,106 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $358,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 31.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

