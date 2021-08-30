Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Target by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 660,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $159,584,000 after buying an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Target by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,990,000 after buying an additional 131,917 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 329,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,572,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.30. 68,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.25. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

