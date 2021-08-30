Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,939,000 after buying an additional 505,153 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 387,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. 483,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. The stock has a market cap of $264.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

