Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.81. 31,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

