Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 24,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 293,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,919,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after buying an additional 68,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 175,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.