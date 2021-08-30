Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.47. The company had a trading volume of 212,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

