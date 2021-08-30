Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

