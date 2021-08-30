Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.17 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.03. 231,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

