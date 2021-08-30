Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.17 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.03. 231,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.
FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
