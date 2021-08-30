Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.11 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $3,263,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,920.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,906.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

