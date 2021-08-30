Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $23.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $23,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock worth $56,753,905. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.85. 5,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

