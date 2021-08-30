Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 132,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 29.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 313,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

