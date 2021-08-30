Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Discovery by 24.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. 48,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,360. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

