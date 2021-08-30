Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $194.04 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

