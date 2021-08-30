Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 193,902 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193,902 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 5.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $144,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.36. 35,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

