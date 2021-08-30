Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 33,597 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $32,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS remained flat at $$50.74 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,308. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

