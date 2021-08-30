Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 287,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. 23,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,200. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.