Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 12,102 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,477. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

