Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 16,138 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,705. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

