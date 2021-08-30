Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $5,339,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 164.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 381,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 237,284 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. 114,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,834,354. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

