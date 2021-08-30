Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 19,589 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 156,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,404. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.