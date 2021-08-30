Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 33,868 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,868 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.22. 24,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

