Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,458 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,260. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.