Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,951. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

