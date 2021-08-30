Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,951. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
