Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 845 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.88. 2,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,418. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

