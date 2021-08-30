Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,471 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The firm has a market cap of $483.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

