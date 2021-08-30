Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,349 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. 17,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

