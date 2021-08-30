Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,549 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Albemarle worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.74. 30,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.26. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

