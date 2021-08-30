Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,594 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

