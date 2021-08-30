Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 328,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.30% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,462. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.